At Least 7 Afghan Police Officers Killed by Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan

MSOCOW (Sputnik) – The attack occurred at the checkpoint in the province of Kunduz, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"The militants attacked after they stormed a post of local police in the Zhakhel district near the city of Kunduz early Sunday," an unnamed police officer told the news outlet.

The officer added that police had launched an investigation into the incident.

Afghanistan had been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Taliban seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in the country. Other terrorist groups, such as Daesh have also expanded their activities in the country.