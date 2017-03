MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Al-Bab, which had been under control of the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, was taken by the Syrian opposition forces supported by Turkey as part of the Euphrates Shield operation in late February.

“A total of almost 66,000 people were displaced in recent fighting. This includes nearly 40,000 people from Al-Bab city and nearby Tadef town, as well as, 26,000 people from communities to the east of al-Bab city,” the statement said.