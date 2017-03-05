MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Syrian residents have been in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syrian civilians and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country.

“Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held two humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Damascus (1) … Within last 24 hours, 2,120 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 8 tons,” the bulletin said.

The Defense Ministry said that the United Nations had provided food, medical, psychological and law assistance to the Syrian people.

“Moreover, recover of infrastructure and temporary accommodation of citizens is continued,” the bulletin added.