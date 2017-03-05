Pentagon Plan to Free Syria's Raqqa Urges Increase in US Military Participation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Washington Post newspaper, a significant US military participation would include increased Special Operations forces, arms deliveries to Syrian Kurds' and Arab fighting forces on the ground as well as attack helicopters and artillery.

The Pentagon also proposed to ease a number of restrictions, which had been imposed under former US President Barack Obama, on the size of the country's military contingent in Syria, currently involving about 500 trainers to the the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the newspaper reported.

The US troops would not be directly involved in the fighting on the ground, according to the newspaper.

The Wrath of Euphrates operation, aimed at liberating Raqqa from Daesh, was launched in November 2016 by the Kurdish-led SDF.