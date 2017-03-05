Turkish Rescuers Find Wounded Pilot of Jet Crashed Near Syrian Border - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the found pilot has been injured. He was first taken to the gendarmerie and then hospitalized, the NTV television channel reported.

BREAKING — Turkish rescue team finds the injured pilot of crashed fighter jet in Hatay's Altinözü, suspected to belong to Assad regime — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) 5 марта 2017 г.

​The news comes after the Syrian army said it had lost contact with a jet performing a reconnaissance mission near the Turkish border. The military was also said to be looking for a pilot who had ejected, according to the Syrian news agency SANA.

On Saturday, an Islamist coalition called Ahrar al-Sham claimed it shot down a plane, allegedly a MiG-21. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that a Syrian military plane crashed in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

Media reports said, citing Turkish sources, that the jet was a MiG-23 fighter rather than a MiG-21.

Debris of a crashed Syrian fighter jet were found near the Turkish border with Syria, according to the Hatay province governor.

The news comes amid the nationwide ceasefire in Syria between Damascus and Syrian rebels that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.