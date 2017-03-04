Register
23:53 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017

    War Crime, UN Says: Suspected Chemical Attack Sickens 12 Civilians in Mosul

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    213811

    Twelve people, among them women and children, are being treated for suspected exposure to chemical weapons in Mosul. If a chemical weapon attack is confirmed, it would be another war crime committed by Daesh in their desperate defense of the city, the UN says.

    The World Health Organization said in a statement March 4 that it had launched an emergency response plan to treat men, women and children "who may exposed to the highly toxic chemical."

    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    US-Led Coalition Conducts Four Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Mosul

    According to the WHO, since the beginning of the month they have seen 12 patients with respiratory symptoms and blistering, four of whom "are showing severe signs associated with exposure to a blister agent." The patients are being treated in a hospital in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, and all are in stable condition and expected to be discharged in the next few days, according to AP.

    The agency has not said what chemical agents might have been used.

    The IHS conflict monitor found late last year that Daesh had used chemical weapons at least 19 times around Mosul since it took the city in 2014. (The report says the terrorist group had used chemical weapons in a total of 52 attacks in Iraq and Syria in that time period.)

    The suspected attack occurred in eastern Mosul, one of the first areas of the city to be retaken by Iraqi forces in January after the Mosul offensive was launched in October. The battle to retake the western half of the city began last month; however, the eastern portion of the city remains within reach of Daesh rockets and mortars, AP notes.

    Iraqi Kurdish forces
    © AFP 2016/ SAFIN HAMED
    Female Journalist Severely Wounded in Kurdish Clashes in Northwestern Iraq

    UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq Lise Grande called for an investigation, saying there is never justification for using chemical weapons.

    "This is horrible," she said in a statement. "If the alleged use of chemical weapons is confirmed, this is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, regardless of who the targets or the victims of the attacks are."

    Nazim Hamid, whose family is being treated for possible chemical weapons exposure, told AP a mortar had hit his house while he and his family were inside.

    "There was a very bad smell, it was some kind of gas," he said. "My kids were affected, some of them were burned and some of them had difficulty breathing."

    UNICEF reported March 3 that 15,000 children had fled western Mosul in the past week and at least one of its camps for displaced people was near maximum capacity. The agency was scrambling to add capacity for another 100,000. 

    Though the threat of a humanitarian crisis triggered by the effort to finally oust Daesh from Iraq has been discussed for nearly as long as the battle itself, Iraq's Minister of Displacement and Migration today criticized the UN's response to the wave of people displaced by the campaign in western Mosul.

    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Great Mosul Exodus: Some 4,000 People Flee Western Part of City Daily

    "Unfortunately, there is a clear shortfall in the work of these organisations," Jassem Mohammed al-Jaff said, AFP reports.

    "The United Nations talks a lot but the efforts being made are little, despite the huge amount of money in their possession."

    More than 50,000 people have fled western Mosul since the push to retake it began last month, according to Jaff. The International Organization for Migration finds that more than 190,000 have been displaced since the battle for the city began. 

    The UN has already had to cut food rations to those displaced by the fighting in Mosul after apparently not receiving promised donations.

    Related:

    WHO Activates Emergency Response to Reported Chemical Weapons Use in Mosul
    Daesh's Gruesome Legacy: Sputnik Obtains Photos of Mass Grave in South Mosul
    Daesh Female Suicide Bomber in Mosul Apprehended Before Attack on Girls' School
    Tags:
    chemical agents, chemical attack, chemical weapons, battle for mosul, World Health Organization (WHO), UN, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      the world knows this is a false flag. i am tired of hearing about chemical attacks. America should be ashamed!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok