Turkish PM Says Syrian MIG-23 Warplane Fell on Syria-Turkey Border

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, fighters from Syria's Ahrar ash-Sham Islamist extremist group claimed to have shot down a Syrian government MiG-21 fighter jet over the Syrian province of Idlib.

Syrian government sources later reportedly confirmed that contact had been lost with a low-flying plane over Idlib, but said this was due to technical difficulties.

"The military plane that fell in the Hatay province was a Syrian one," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Sky News Arabia channel.

The jet was a MiG-23 fighter rather than a MiG-21, the channel said, citing Turkish sources.

The news comes amid the nationwide ceasefire in Syria between Damascus and Syrian rebels that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.