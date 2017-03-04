Syria's Hayyan Gas Fields on Fire After Daesh's Retreat From Palmyra (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Syrian army backed by the Russian aircraft operating in Syria regained control over Palmyra.

The gas field put on fire by retreating Daesh militants was in flames on Friday. On Saturday, RT's Ruptly video news service published a footage showing flames and smoke still rising from Hayyan.

In January, Daesh blew up the Hayyan gas plant, which produced a third of country's electricity.

Daesh first seized Palmyra in spring 2015 before being forced out by Syrian government troops with Russia's aerial support in March 2016. Daesh terrorists later made multiple attempts to retake Palmyra, culminating in a major assault in early December 2016.