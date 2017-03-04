Syrian Army Forces Out Daesh From 29 Settlements Northeast of Aleppo - Statement

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Damascus mounted an offensive against Daesh east of Aleppo after expelling militant forces from the city in late 2016 and reestablishing control over the entire urban area.

"The Syrian army has pushed to the northeast of Aleppo, seizing control over 29 villages and settlements after intense clashes with the IS [Daesh]," the press office said in a statement without giving the precise dates of the advance.

The advance took Syrian forces toward formerly Daesh-held al-Bab in February. Daesh was then forced out from the town by Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters advancing from the north as Syrian forces cut Daesh supply routes to south. The latest advances are taking place further east from Aleppo and are directed toward the Euphrates River.