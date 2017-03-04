Palmyra Landmarks Damaged Less Than Feared - Syrian Official

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed in a report to President Vladimir Putin that the Syrian army had regained control over Palmyra with support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria.

"We expected it to be worse. This is a good thing, it allows us to hope that we will be able to finish the work [on restoration] which we began after Palmyra was liberated for the first time," Abdulkarim said.

The director-general of antiquities that the restoration work done by the experts before the return of the terrorists had not been destroyed.

"These results show clearly that the forces that participated in the liberation of Palmyra were extremely careful and adhered to the universal principles of the protection of the world heritage landmarks," Abdulkarim said.

According to the director-general of antiquities, the assessment of the damages will begin in two days. The team of experts will be comprised of 400 engineers who are in constant contact with international partners, which include Russia, Japan and countries of the Western Europe.

Daesh militants took control over Palmyra, one of the most important centers of ancient civilization, in May 2015. Almost a year later, the Syrian army managed to liberate the city, however, in December 2016, the jihadists regained control over the city for the second time.