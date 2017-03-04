US Strike in Yemen Kills Regional Al Qaeda Leader

© AFP 2016/ MOHAMMED HUWAIS Saudi Coalition Admits Strike on Funeral in Yemen Conducted by Mistake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Haidar's car was hit by either a drone or a plane and the man himself was killed, NBC broadcaster reported, citing Haidar's brother-in-law Aly Mohamed Somly.

Somly reportedly said that Haidar initially joined Al Qaeda's fight against Shia Houthi movement.

On Friday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said the United States had carried out over 30 strikes in Yemen in two days, targeting Al Qaeda.

​In January, the United States conducted a raid in Yemen, which helped acquire important intelligence, according to the Defense Department. It also resulted in death of 14 terrorists and a US Navy SEAL.

The Yemeni government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi is locked in military conflict with Shia Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force. The Houthis are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.