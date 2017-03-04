Russian Planes Deliver More Than 20 Tonnes of UN Aid to Syria

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – The aid was food products delivered in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms, according to a daily bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website.
As a result of the operations, 3,350 Syrian citizens received aid, with its total weight standing at 3.4 tonnes.
Syrian residents have been in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syrian civilians and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia then can ADD the U.N FLAG, so they know who sent it, The RUS flag on Russia's. And every other, including Chechnya etc.
cast235
Russia could procure some aid internationally. Mercosur, BRICS, SCO CIS/EEU. Russia have so many places to go and transport things and aid. Make it happen.