Russian Planes Deliver More Than 20 Tonnes of UN Aid to Syria

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – The aid was food products delivered in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms, according to a daily bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website.

The statement added that the Russian reconciliation center carried out a total of 7 of its own humanitarian events in the past 24 hours, all of them in Aleppo.

As a result of the operations, 3,350 Syrian citizens received aid, with its total weight standing at 3.4 tonnes.

Syrian residents have been in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syrian civilians and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country.