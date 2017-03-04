Pentagon: US Operations in Syria Unaffected as Russia Moves Convoys to Manbij

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —The Russian General Staff said Friday Russia's center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has sent the first food and medical supplies convoy to Manbij.

"We were aware of this. The Russian government has informed us of it as well," Davis told reporters. "It has not changed anything we are doing."

Davis said the United States has noticed and observed these humanitarian convoys moving into the area. He claimed that they have also brought "some armored equipment" with them.

The spokesperson underscored that the United States wants to see all parties on the ground in Manbij to continue focus on fighting the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.