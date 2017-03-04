Four Ukrainian Crew Members of Temeteron Tanker Freed in Libya

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Temeteron vessel, owned by a Greek company but operating under the flag of Belize, was detained by Libyan forces in on June 29 in Al Zawayah waters, western Libya. The crew, consisting of three Russians, five Ukrainians and a Greek citizen, was accused of oil smuggling.

"On March 2, 2017, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian diplomats, four Ukrainian crew members of the Temeteron ship, detained in 2016, were freed. Our compatriots have already returned home today," the directorate wrote on Facebook.

According to the directorate, the ministry and the embassies of Ukraine continue to work on the release of other Ukraine’s citizens that remain detained in Libya.

"However, keeping in mind the complicated security situation and the lack of stable political and judicial authorities in the country, this issue remains extremely complicated," the statement said, adding that the Directorate "once again insists" that Ukrainian citizens should abstain from visits to Libya.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a total of six members of Temeteron’s crew were released, including one Russian citizen. Two Russian sailors are still held captive.