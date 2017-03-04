Register
04:10 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force

    Palmyra’s World Heritage Site May Not Be as Damaged as Feared

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    114750

    After months of occupation by Daesh terrorists, historians worried that Palmyra’s ancient wonders had been completely destroyed, but the havoc is not as bad as was originally feared, according to Syria’s antiquities chief.

    "We thought the situation would be much worse," Maamoun Abdulkarim said Friday. The historian feared "that there would be eradication, that [Daesh] would complete their crimes from the first occupation."

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force

    With the support of Russian air force deployments and special forces, Syrian government soldiers retook Palmyra on Friday. “The city has been completely liberated. Syrian government troops have taken the dominant terrain to the north and the south of Palmyra and are advancing eastward,” said Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, chief of the Russian general staff main operational directorate. On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces recaptured a key strategic citadel in Palmyra, providing a firing range that caused terrorists to flee.

    Palmyra Citadel
    © Ruptly/YouTube
    WATCH: First Video of Palmyra Citadel Liberated From Daesh

    "We received terrifying information that there might have been a revenge crime against the entire citadel," Abdulkarim noted. Instead, he said that the citadel had suffered "some damage" but "in general, the citadel is fine too." The antiquities expert said the state of the historic sites is more "reassuring" than had been expected.

    A second-century Roman theater was also feared to have been destroyed. Syrians were "overwhelmed" by "a fear of complete explosion of the theater," he said. Instead, early imagery suggests that the wreckage may not be permanent. "Except for the previous destruction, the state of the theater looks good…Even that destroyed section could be repaired. It had already been destroyed, and it will be again."

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force

    Related:

    Geneva: UN Special Envoy Outlines Results of 4th Round of Talks on Syria
    Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    About 900 Azerbaijani Citizens Join Terrorists in Iraq, Syria, Many of Them Die
    Turkey, Russia Coordination in Syria Not Experiencing Problems - Turkish FM
    Russian Senior Lawmaker: Liberation of Palmyra Step to Ensure Peace in Syria
    Tags:
    historic sites, Russian Aerospace Forces, Daesh, Sergei Rudskoi, Palmyra, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok