Daesh Forces May Flee to Other Syrian Regions After Crucial Defeat in Palmyra

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Syrian government forces regained control over Palmyra with the support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria. The operation was carried out with minimal losses among the anti-terrorist troops.

“The Islamic State [Daesh] faces serious difficulties in terms of staff shortages, command problems and even in their ability to maneuver. I suppose that the IS [Daesh] militants are thinking about moving their forces to the places that they consider safe,” Brig. Gen. Samir Suleiman, the head of the Media Affairs of the Syrian Army's Political Office, said.

The city was occupied by Daesh in May 2015 and was under control of the terrorists until March 2016, when the Syrian army supported by Russia's Aerospace Forces liberated it. However, the jihadists later succeeded to drive out the Syrian government forces in December 2016 after a large-scale offensive.