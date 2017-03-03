Register
    US fighter jets

    US Carries Out Over 30 Strikes in Yemen Within Two Days

    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Middle East
    US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis stated that the US air forces launched more than 30 airstrikes in Yemen over the past two nights.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US military has carried out more than 30 airstrikes in Yemen over the past two nights, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

    "We said more than 20 [strikes] two nights ago. Last night's would put us somewhere over 30," Davis told reporters.

    US Air Force
    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    US Conducts New Round of Strikes in Yemen Targeting al-Qaeda
    Terrorists from al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) extremist group (outlawed in Russia) have been gaining strength and a foothold in Yemen, according to Jeff Davis.

    "Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has been gaining strength, gaining a deeper foothold in Yemen," Davis told reporters.

    The spokesperson noted that the terrorists have been able to boost operations by taking advantage of the country's ongoing civil war.

    Earlier Friday, the Defense Department confirmed that the United States carried out more than 30 strikes against AQAP targets in Yemen over the previous two days.

      peaceactivist2
      The students are ineffective and nearly going down so, the master have to jump in now? Master must be great. Otherwise his other opponents would be laughing. Oh, and a reminder to president Trump that regardless of the outcome of this last two days, 30 runs would end up like, we will see some new Yamanese faces in America after that. So president Trump must be ready because regardless of Trump executive order, business has run like that for too many wars and guarantee, president Trump will see new faces.
      jas
      It is a mistake to keep making war and ignoring the will of the people for peace. I suggest serious reading of Sun Tzu, Art of War. War doesn't change that much. The specific strategies and tactics may differ, but it's like baking a cake. The old rules still apply. The people will always matter. If the neocons continue in power, all will fail eventually. The war they want will surprise them because they will become the hunted.
