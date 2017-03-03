US Carries Out Over 30 Strikes in Yemen Within Two Days

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US military has carried out more than 30 airstrikes in Yemen over the past two nights, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

"We said more than 20 [strikes] two nights ago. Last night's would put us somewhere over 30," Davis told reporters.

Terrorists from al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) extremist group (outlawed in Russia) have been gaining strength and a foothold in Yemen, according to Jeff Davis.

The spokesperson noted that the terrorists have been able to boost operations by taking advantage of the country's ongoing civil war.

