03 March 2017
    Smoke rises from Daesh positions after a US-led coalition airstrike as Iraqi Security forces surround the town of Hit, 85 miles (140 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq. file photo

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 10 Strikes Against Daesh Near Iraqi City of Rawah

    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Middle East
    The US-led air forces launched 16 strikes in Syria and Iraq against the Daesh targets, according to the US Central Command.

    Jet fighters of the Saudi Royal air force
    © AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Saudi Arabia Reveals Number of Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) carried out 16 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, including 10 strikes near the Iraqi city of Rawah, the US Central Command said in a press release.

    "In Iraq, the US coalition conducted 14 strikes consisting of 74 engagements coordinated with and in support of the government of Iraq against ISIS targets," the release stated on Friday. "Near Rawah, 10 strikes engaged an ISIS staging area and destroyed nine ISIS-held buildings."

    Rawah is the city located on the north bank of the Euphrates river, which has been controlled by Daesh since 2014. US and Iraqi military commanders focused on the fight in Rawah as a part of their tactics to disrupt supply of foreign fighters.

    Two additional strikes in Iraq were conducted near Mosul and destroyed six Daesh fighting positions, damaged seven supply routes, and suppressed 22 mortar teams, according to the Central Command.

    Iraqi forces advance on February 23, 2017 towards Mosul airport on the southern edge of the jihadist stronghold for the first time since the Islamic State group overran the region in 2014
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Daesh Trapped After Iraqi Forces Recapture Mosul Airport - US Envoy
    The release added that coalition forces conducted two airstrikes in Syria, including one in Raqqa that destroyed a Daesh arms storage facility and another one near Palmyra that damaged a bridge.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

