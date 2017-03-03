US-Led Coalition Carries Out 10 Strikes Against Daesh Near Iraqi City of Rawah

© AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE Saudi Arabia Reveals Number of Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) carried out 16 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, including 10 strikes near the Iraqi city of Rawah, the US Central Command said in a press release.

"In Iraq, the US coalition conducted 14 strikes consisting of 74 engagements coordinated with and in support of the government of Iraq against ISIS targets," the release stated on Friday. "Near Rawah, 10 strikes engaged an ISIS staging area and destroyed nine ISIS-held buildings."

Rawah is the city located on the north bank of the Euphrates river, which has been controlled by Daesh since 2014. US and Iraqi military commanders focused on the fight in Rawah as a part of their tactics to disrupt supply of foreign fighters.

Two additional strikes in Iraq were conducted near Mosul and destroyed six Daesh fighting positions, damaged seven supply routes, and suppressed 22 mortar teams, according to the Central Command.

The release added that coalition forces conducted two airstrikes in Syria, including one in Raqqa that destroyed a Daesh arms storage facility and another one near Palmyra that damaged a bridge.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.