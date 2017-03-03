Russia, Turkey, Iran Managed to Consolidate Syria Ceasefire - Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The situation on the ground in Syria has improved significantly, Russia, Iran and Turkey managed to jointly consolidate the ceasefire, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday.

"We do not set the Astana process against the Geneva talks, and specifically Geneva-4 which was launched after all. I think, and everyone accepts this, we managed with our colleagues from Turkey and Iran to hold a number of events which allowed to consolidate the ceasefire regime. So the situation on the ground improved significantly, " he told reporters.

The Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

"We understand that the priorities [of the Syrian government and the opposition at the negotiations] do not coincide, but in out opinion the discussion of the issue of the constitution should and must become a unifying basis," Ryabkov said.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin Russian Aviation, Special Forces Play Key Role in Crushing Daesh Near Palmyra

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.