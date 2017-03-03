Register
17:33 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD)

    Turkey Expects US to Keep Promise on Kurdish PYD's Withdrawal From North Syria

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 18325

    Ankara hopes Washington will keep its word concerning the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from northern Syria to the east bank of the Euphrates river.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States should keep promises concerning the withdrawal of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party's (PYD) forces from northern Syria to the east bank of the Euphrates river, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said Friday.

    "We expect the coalition forces, especially the US, to keep the promises given to Turkey in this regard. This is the commitment of the United States to Turkey. We expect this commitment to be fulfilled as soon as possible," Isik was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

    The defense minister stressed that Turkey's main priority was the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

    Turkish military vehicles drive in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, as they head towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria March 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey Sets Up Military Bases in Syrian Cities of al-Bab, Azaz
    After the Turkish-led forces liberated al-Bab from the Daesh jihadist group (banned in many countries, including Russia) in February as part of the Euphrates Shield operation, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the next target was Manbij. Earlier in the week, the president said that PYD should leave Manbij, since it belonged to Arabs, not Kurds.

    On Wednesday, the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) in cooperation with the Turkish armed forces captured several villages close to Manbij that were under control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the large part of which make the PYD forces.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Erdogan: US Has No Clear Idea How to Liberate Syria's Raqqa From Daesh
    Ankara considers the PYD to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, PYD and its armed wing YPG, as well as SDF are not outlawed in the United States and have been receiving US support in eliminating Daesh in northern Syria.

     

    The Turkish operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

     

    Related:

    Kurds Not to Recognize Unattended Conferences' Decisions on Syria - PYD Co-Chair
    PYD Praises Moscow Conference as Step Toward Uniting Kurds Ahead of Geneva Talks
    Ankara Seeks Change of US Stance on Gulen, PYD Under Trump - Deputy PM
    Syrian Kurdish PYD to Open Representative Office in Washington
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, The Syrian war, Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Fikri Isık, Manbij, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok