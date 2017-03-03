Register
17:34 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    'An Ideal Environment': Western Intervention Unites al-Qaeda and Daesh

    'An Ideal Environment': Western Intervention Unites al-Qaeda and Daesh

    © Flickr/ Zoriah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 14030

    A not unexpected alliance between terrorist organization Daesh and al-Qaeda is apparently emerging in Libya, a prospect - a Middle East expert has told Sputnik – that could've been avoided if not for Western intervention in the Middle East.

    Minister Mahdi Barghathi, an early convert to the rebel side in the Libyan Civil War, claimed the effort was being spearheaded by Mokhtar Belmokhtar, the infamous one-eyed Al-Qaeda leader in Algeria who is one of the world's most wanted men.

    Al-Qaeda and Daesh are "actively co-operating" Barghathi said in an interview — the pair "have never attacked each other" in Libya, and there was evidence to suggest the duo were now "actively cooperating." Al-Qaeda is said to be providing logistics and support, in order to assist Daesh in regrouping launching new attacks.

    A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya August 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hani Amara
    A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya August 22, 2016.

    The unholy alliance between the world's two most prominent Islamist terror groups in Libya will naturally be a cause for significant concern across both North Africa and Europe, but it is also puzzling — after all, already frayed public tensions between the group further worsened in 2016, with Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri virulently condemning Daesh's brutal methods, branding the group "liars."

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Trump-Putin Alliance 'Spells Doom' for Daesh and Sykes-Picot
    Based on intelligence, Barghathi said, Belmokhtar — thought to have been slain in a French airstrike in 2016 — was believed to be the guiding force behind the pair's conciliation. In all, Libyan government investigations suggest around 700 Daesh terrorists have reorganized in the desert areas south of the city of Bani Walid, taking the number of terrorist fighters in Libya to over 3,000.

    Why Libya?

    For political analyst Loretta Napoleoni, Daesh's attraction to Libya is unsurprising. 'Operation Unified Protector', the 2011 NATO intervention led by the US, UK and France that ensured the overthrow of leader Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar Gaddafi, threw the country into a state of "fragmented, fractured" chaos, from which it has never recovered.

    As a recent European Union report acknowledged, Libyan society is comprehensively blighted by security issues, with "carjackings and shootings" in broad daylight, and human rights defenders, journalists and judges under constant threat of kidnapping and death.

    Libya's militia-riddled government has little control over urban areas, and rarely dares step foot in the country's sprawling desert regions — as such, it's an "ideal terrain for relaunching the caliphate."

    "Libya's not densely populated, its military is poor, and most of its territory is essentially desolate — it's a perfect hiding place," Ms. Napoleoni told Sputnik.

    What's more, she says, the likelihood of another Western intervention in the country is very low. While Daesh is being "hammered" by Russia in Iraq and Syria, there's little risk of that coming to pass in their new home. 

    Libyans celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Libyan revolution, in Benghazi, Libya February 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Russia About to Mend What West Left Broken in Libya

    Libya is also a potential financing source for the group. West and North Africa in general, and Libya in particular, are key transit points for the export of all manner of illicit commodities into Europe — stolen oil, gold, arms drugs and even people in the form of refugees. Such trade is "rampant" in today's Libya, she says, and Daesh can economically sustain itself by taking over its administration.

    Good Enemies, Better Friends

    Western intervention in Libya is also a major factor behind the alliance between Al-Qaeda and Daesh, she believes. For one, without a shared foe to unify them, tensions between Islamist groups "would've erupted" — instead, they have united behind a common cause.

    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front.
    © AFP 2016/ Fadi al-Halabi / AMC
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front.

    It's not the only driving force — the "success" of the caliphate in Iraq and Syria has likewise played a part, impressing al-Qaeda and attracting converts — but Ms. Napoleoni says a high degree of fluidity is becoming a key attribute of Islamist terror groups in any event.

    "As we saw in Iraq and Syria, individuals move quite freely from group to group. There, people switched from al-Nusra to Daesh and back quite freely. Al-Nusra was until recently the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, so this new alliance shouldn't be surprising," she adds.

    Shared Roots

    Daesh and al-Qaeda are also collaborating because they have much ideological common ground. This shouldn't be surprising either, Ms. Napoleoni says — both groups are to some degree a product of Western imperialism.

    "The destabilization of the Middle East has created an ideal environment for these groups to flourish. If the West hadn't intervened, the situation there would be very different today," Ms. Napoleoni says.

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government gather as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya December 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government gather as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya December 1, 2016.

    Where the groups differ is in their objectives and tactics. Daesh is focused on creating a fundamental Islamic nation — al-Qaeda on attacking the West.

    "Daesh are not stupid, and they know what they can and can't achieve. Carrying out attacks in the US and Europe is not on their agenda — so, while Libya is very close to Europe, Daesh won't be using Libya as a staging ground for strikes there," she says.

    African migrants wait to be deported at Mitiga International Airport, east of Tripoli, Libya, February 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    African migrants wait to be deported at Mitiga International Airport, east of Tripoli, Libya, February 14, 2017.

    Nonetheless, Ms. Napoleoni continues, Daesh obviously believe the more Muslims there are in Europe the better, and have been giving migrants crash courses on Sharia before they leave.

    "This is done in the hope that when migrants reach Europe, they'll feel disenfranchised by the xenophobic climate there, and become the next terrorists," Ms. Napoleoni told Sputnik.

    A Spreading Trend

    Now Daesh and al-Qaeda are united in Libya, Ms. Napoleoni believes local divisions of both groups in other countries will follow their lead. The end of these groups in Iraq and Syria is not the end of either in international terms.

    "Daesh will rise and rise again, like a phoenix. If they're driven out of Libya, they'll pop up in Sudan. This will continue until a political solution is found — whether that will happen, and when, is highly uncertain. The only regional power even slightly amenable to a political resolution with Daesh is Russia — others are focused on trying to bomb the problem away," she concludes.  

    Related:

    Trump-Putin Alliance 'Spells Doom' for Daesh and Sykes-Picot
    Eastern Libya Imposes Travel Ban on Citizens Aged 18-45 to Tackle Terrorism
    Death and Taxes: Analyst Reveals ISIL's True Source of Revenue
    Tags:
    Islamic extremism, extremism, terrorism, security, Daesh, Al Qaeda, Europe, Syria, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok