Syrian Troops Liberate 52 Settlements in 30 Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces liberated 52 settlements in a month, clearing more than 650 square miles from militants, the Russian General Staff said Friday.

"Over the past month, the Syrian army liberated 52 settlements, cleared 1,702 square kilometers of territory from militants," Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin Russian Aviation, Special Forces Play Key Role in Crushing Daesh Near Palmyra al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.