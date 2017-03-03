UN Special Envoy de Mistura Shares His Vision of Post-War Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) — De Mistura set forth his vision of the future of Syria in a non-paper of 12 points, which he handed over to the delegations at the Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva for their consideration.

"The Syrian people alone shall determine the future of their country by democratic means, through the ballot box, and shall have the exclusive right to choose their own political, economic and social system without external pressure or interference," the non-paper reads.

The non-paper envisages a "democratic and non-sectarian" Syria "based on citizenship, political pluralism, the rule of law, separation of powers, and judicial independence, the protection of national unity, recognition of cultural diversity of Syrian society, protection of public freedoms, and featuring transparent, inclusive and accountable governance, as well as effective measures to combat corruption."

The state should be committed to "national unity and the fair representation and administration of localities in the state, provincial, and local self-administration, " the non-paper reads.

"Unqualified rejection of terrorism, fanaticism extremism and sectarianism in all its forms," the non-paper reads.

The non-paper envisions support for the vulnerable and the poor "and safety and refuge for the displaced persons and refugees, including their right to return to their homes if they wish it."

De Mistura believes that Syria’s armed forces should be unified.

"Maintenance of a strong and unified national armed force that exclusively protects the national boundaries and preserves its people from external threats according to the constitution and intelligence and security institutions focused on maintaining national security and acting according to law," the paper reads.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.