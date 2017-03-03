UN Coordinator for Middle East Condemns Rocket Firing From Gaza Toward Israel

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, a projectile fired from Gaza hit an open area at Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.

© AFP 2016/ MOHAMMED ABED Israel Launches Airstrikes Targeting Gaza Strip

"I condemn yesterday's firing of a rocket from Gaza towards Israel," statement said. "Such provocations seek only to undermine peace."

Mladenov pointed out that was the third such incident registered in the past 30 days following a period of almost four months of quiet.

He called on all responsible parties "to exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation and prevent incidents that jeopardize the lives of Palestinians and Israelis."

The latest armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group which has been governing the enclave since 2007, took place in 2014. However, the Hamas militants continue firing rockets against Israel, while Israel is targeting Hamas positions in response.