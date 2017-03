© AFP 2016/ KARIM SAHIB UAE Signs $700Mln Anti-Tank Missile Contract With Russia

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The parade, presided by the Defense Minister, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, included representatives of the country's Air Force, Navy, Land Forces and Air Defense.

The visitors watched a simulated operation on release of hostages from a ship, including the work of a command center, which was broadcast on the big screens.

The parade was finished by the the performance of the Al Fursan aerobatic demonstration team.