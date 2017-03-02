Jaafari: Syria's HNC Opposition to Blame If Geneva Talks Fail

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Syria's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation will be to blame if Geneva talks fail, outcomes of talks should not be hostage to its views, head of Syrian government delegation to the talks Bashar Jaafari said Thursday.

"Progress of Geneva talks must not be hostage to the position of Riyadh platform…. It prevented forming of unified delegation. Riyadh delegation will be responsible for any failure of Geneva talks," Jaafari told reporters.

He stressed that the HNC refused to put fight against terrorism on the agenda of the talks.

"We heard statements issued by Riyadh platform, rejecting the inclusion of the fourth basket of counterterrorism in the agenda… They follow states that sponsor terrorism and that created it," the head of the delegation said.