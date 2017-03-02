Register
02 March 2017
    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.

    US-Led Coalition Conducts Four Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    The US-led air forces launched ten strikes against the Daesh targents in Syria and Iraq, including four strikes near Mosul, according to Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Iraqi forces advance on February 23, 2017 towards Mosul airport on the southern edge of the jihadist stronghold for the first time since the Islamic State group overran the region in 2014
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Daesh Trapped After Iraqi Forces Recapture Mosul Airport - US Envoy
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition conducted 10 strikes consisting of 67 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including four airstrikes near Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Mosul, four strikes…destroyed 19 fighting positions, four supply caches, four mortar systems, four VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised devices], three tunnels, two recoilless rifles, two VBIED factories, an [Daesh]-held building, a command and control node; and a barge," the release stated on Thursday.

    The Mosul strikes also engaged four Daesh tactical units, damaged 10 supply routes and two tunnels and suppressed 14 mortar teams and three tactical units.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Baghdad Unlikely to Demand US Troops Withdrawal After Mosul Liberation
    One additional strike in Iraq destroyed a tactical vehicle near Tal Afar.

    In Syria, the coalition conducted five strikes consisting of five engagements. One strike near Deir ez-Zor destroyed a well head and pump jack, while four near Raqqa destroyed an Daesh training camp, building, weapons storage facility and VBIED factory.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

