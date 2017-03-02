US-Led Coalition Conducts Four Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Mosul

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Daesh Trapped After Iraqi Forces Recapture Mosul Airport - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition conducted 10 strikes consisting of 67 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including four airstrikes near Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Mosul, four strikes…destroyed 19 fighting positions, four supply caches, four mortar systems, four VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised devices], three tunnels, two recoilless rifles, two VBIED factories, an [Daesh]-held building, a command and control node; and a barge," the release stated on Thursday.

The Mosul strikes also engaged four Daesh tactical units, damaged 10 supply routes and two tunnels and suppressed 14 mortar teams and three tactical units.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad Baghdad Unlikely to Demand US Troops Withdrawal After Mosul Liberation

One additional strike in Iraq destroyed a tactical vehicle near Tal Afar.

In Syria, the coalition conducted five strikes consisting of five engagements. One strike near Deir ez-Zor destroyed a well head and pump jack, while four near Raqqa destroyed an Daesh training camp, building, weapons storage facility and VBIED factory.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.