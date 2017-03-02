Russian Ambassador to Syria Slams Amnesty Report on Executions as Disinformation

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – On February 7, Amnesty International issued a report accusing the Syrian authorities of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

"There are grounds to believe that in this case we are dealing with another attempt of disinformation of … intentionally false, ordered materials. One of those things that are called ‘fake news’ or information provocations," he said.

© AP Photo/ Muhammed Muheisen Fake News? Amnesty International Report on Torture in Syria Full of Holes

Syrian President Bashar Assad said the report was "a shame"

Moscow called it "provocation".

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.