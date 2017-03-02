Register
    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016

    Russian Ambassador to Syria Slams Amnesty Report on Executions as Disinformation

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    37920

    The report of the Amnesty International on alleged extrajudicial executions in Syria is yet another fake disinformation campaign, Russian ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak told Sputnik.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – On February 7, Amnesty International issued a report accusing the Syrian authorities of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

    "There are grounds to believe that in this case we are dealing with another attempt of disinformation of … intentionally false, ordered materials. One of those things that are called ‘fake news’ or information provocations," he said.

    Prison in Syria
    © AP Photo/ Muhammed Muheisen
    Fake News? Amnesty International Report on Torture in Syria Full of Holes
    Syrian President Bashar Assad said the report was "a shame".

    Moscow called it "provocation".

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

     

      cast235
      AMNESTY is an NGO. A PROPAGANDA TOOL paid by west.

      Russia wants to live and be respected on the neighbors block!! That's NOT your block. Reason ALL is against you.

      TRUMP is been secretly CONGRATULATED and they have a MASSIVE CELEBRATION.

      Why?

      He is ALREADY running SAFE CITIES inside SYRIA!!!

      The STOOGES in MOSCOW, were so DESPERATE to get ANYTHING, that agreed top stay OFF cities where protected mercenaries, AL nusra etc, live inside Syria. They are to e protected from ASSAD...
      CONGRATULATIONS TO TRUMP.
      AGAIN , the BEST NEGOTIATOR EVER. They have NOT NOTICE YET!!!
      cast235
      Now NATO calls, Don't fly here, that my men are there training and getting armed to TOPPLE ASSAD,... THANKS...

      They dying laughing so HARD .. They may need plastic surgeries.
