Turkey, Russia Agree on Syrian Opposition, Gov't Troops Conflict Prevention

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey and Russia agreed on the prevention of clashes between Turkey-backed opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) and government forces, Turkish Foreign Minsiter Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.
"We have agreed with Russia on the prevention of clashes between the [FSA] and the Syrian government forces in order to intensify the fight against [the outlawed in Russia Islamic State jihadist group] IS," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.
"There are all sorts of news and speculation. This is all untrue. We are now seeing that the Syrian government forces are moving to the east," he stressed.
