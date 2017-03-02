Register
12:44 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria November 9, 2016

    Congresswoman Calls on US Gov't to Stop Supporting Terrorist-Affiliated Groups

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1272100

    US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said that The United States should stop aiding Syrian opposition groups affiliated with al-Qaida the Daesh terrorist groups.

    US fighter jets in Syria
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Almighty Commanders: Will US Generals Fight Daesh Without Trump’s Approval?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The United States should stop aiding Syrian opposition groups affiliated with al-Qaida the Daesh terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said.

    "For years, our government has been providing both direct and indirect support to these armed militant groups, who are working directly with or under the command of terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh, all in their effort and fight to overthrow the Syrian government. Our bill [HR608] does a simple thing and it says that our tax payers dollars should not be used to provide arms, money, intelligence or other types of support to militant groups who are working with, allied with terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Daesh," Gabbard told the RT broadcaster.

    The Stop Arming Terrorists Act (HR608), which prohibits the use of federal agency funds to provide assistance to any individual or group affiliated with terrorists, was introduced to the Congress in January. The bill accused the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of arming groups allied with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization in an effort to overthrow the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

    in January, Gabbard traveled to Syria with a fact-finding mission, which included a meeting with Assad and a trip to Aleppo, liberated from militants in late 2016.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Not Ordered to Establish Safe Zones in Syria
    Large US Troop Presence in Iraq, Syria Would Cause Problems - Coalition's Head
    Russian-US Cooperation on Syria Carried Out Within ISSG – Adviser to Envoy
    Tags:
    arms, terrorist, Daesh, Tulsi Gabbard, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      instead of being outraged and demanding an investigation... Americans will criticize the messenger, not the message. missing the whole point: America supports & trains TERRORISTS!!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok