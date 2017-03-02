Congresswoman Calls on US Gov't to Stop Supporting Terrorist-Affiliated Groups

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United States should stop aiding Syrian opposition groups affiliated with al-Qaida the Daesh terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said.

"For years, our government has been providing both direct and indirect support to these armed militant groups, who are working directly with or under the command of terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh, all in their effort and fight to overthrow the Syrian government. Our bill [HR608] does a simple thing and it says that our tax payers dollars should not be used to provide arms, money, intelligence or other types of support to militant groups who are working with, allied with terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Daesh," Gabbard told the RT broadcaster.

The Stop Arming Terrorists Act (HR608), which prohibits the use of federal agency funds to provide assistance to any individual or group affiliated with terrorists, was introduced to the Congress in January. The bill accused the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of arming groups allied with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization in an effort to overthrow the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

in January, Gabbard traveled to Syria with a fact-finding mission, which included a meeting with Assad and a trip to Aleppo, liberated from militants in late 2016.

