Russia Supplies Syrian Civilians With Over 4 Tonnes of Aid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian aircraft also helped deliver 20.4 tonnes of aid provided by the United Nations to the Deir ez-Zor area, using parachute platforms.

"Within the last 24 hours the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 7 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (6) and Homs (1)," the statement says, adding that overall 4,700 Syrians received humanitarian aid the total weight of which amounted to 4.95 tonnes.

Syrian residents have been in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syrian civilians and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country.