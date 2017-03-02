Not Syrians Only: HNC Member Says Entire World Must Stand Up Against Terrorism

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Mhameed stressed that "terrorism is not a subject the discussions," and so it must be "inevitably eradicated."
"The fight against terrorism is the responsibility of not only the Syrian people, it’s the responsibility of the international community as a whole," he said.
Mhameed said that the Russian side in the intra-Syrian talks "feels that the HNC delegation is willing to engage in direct talks with representatives of the Syrian authorities and positively assesses such an intention."
The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.
On Wednesday, the HNC delegation held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov at the Russian mission at the United Nations in Geneva.
All comments
Show new comments (0)