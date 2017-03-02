Not Syrians Only: HNC Member Says Entire World Must Stand Up Against Terrorism

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Mhameed stressed that "terrorism is not a subject the discussions," and so it must be "inevitably eradicated."

"The fight against terrorism is the responsibility of not only the Syrian people, it’s the responsibility of the international community as a whole," he said.

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Syrian HNC Cannot Fuse With Other Opposition Groups Amid Differences - Delegate

The HNC member said that the main goal of his delegation at the Geneva talks is to stop bloodshed in Syria and to facilitate the emergence of a political transition in the civil-war-torn country, followed by the adoption of a new constitution and the holding of elections.

Mhameed said that the Russian side in the intra-Syrian talks "feels that the HNC delegation is willing to engage in direct talks with representatives of the Syrian authorities and positively assesses such an intention."

The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

On Wednesday, the HNC delegation held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov at the Russian mission at the United Nations in Geneva.