Moscow Opposition Platform Specifying Details of Possible Meeting With HNC

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The sides are going to discuss mutual coordination of positions, Jamil, who is also the leader of Popular Front for Change and Liberation, added.

"We are finding out the details. We do not have any final agreement, they [the HNC] did not confirm the meeting yet. Within the past 48 hours, we have been waiting for the confirmation, but there was none. And now they say that they are waiting for us. Something strange is going on there," Jamil said, asking a question on the possible bilateral meeting.

According to the opposition figure, the Moscow platform is going to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura tomorrow in Geneva at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT).

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva on Thursday.