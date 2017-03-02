Moscow Opposition Platform Specifying Details of Possible Meeting With HNC

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The sides are going to discuss mutual coordination of positions, Jamil, who is also the leader of Popular Front for Change and Liberation, added.
According to the opposition figure, the Moscow platform is going to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura tomorrow in Geneva at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT).
The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva on Thursday.
