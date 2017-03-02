US House Intel Chair Calls for Release of All Data on Bin Laden Raid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In January, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a batch of 49 files on the bin Laden raid. The documents detailed the terrorist's strategy to engage in a conflict with the United States.

The release of the rest of papers is needed to reconstruct the history of al-Qaedaand to track the group's transformations over the time, according to Nunes.

"Those documents need to get out for historians to have those records so that we can begin to build a history of what al-Qaeda was, what it is today, what they were thinking at the time," Nunes said in an interview with the Weekly Standard.

The US government previously released batches of bin Laden’s documents in May 2015 and March 2016.

President Donald Trump’s administration is open to declassifying the remaining documents, the Weekly Standard said.