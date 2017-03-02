Register
    UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura speaks during a press conference on the eve of resumption of peace talks on Syria, on February 22, 2017 at the United Nations offices in Geneva

    De Mistura Expects In-Depth Discussion on Syria at Geneva Talks on Thursday

    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura believes Thursday will be an important day in the Geneva intra-Syrian talks as the opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) is willing to go deeply into the agenda and the government delegation's willingness is to be clarified, he told reporters.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko — On Wednesday, the HNC discussed at a meeting with de Mistura the issues of the Syrian peace process, focusing on political transition in the first place.

    "We had a very in depth discussion, I think we had an opportunity to go deeply in all the items of the agenda. That is quite useful. Tomorrow will be an important day, [because] we will meet [with the government] and I will see what they are also capable and willing to go deeply into agenda," de Mistura told reporters after meeting with the HNC.

    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
    © AFP 2016/ POOL
    HNC Sees 'Positive Changes' in Russian Stance on Syrian Opposition
    He added that "The opposition obviously is seriously interested in going deeply into the agenda. That is quite an important point for us. It is not just procedural, it's substantive."

    The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura initially defined three "baskets" of talks — governance, constitution and elections. The Damascus delegation later insisted on including counter-terrorism in the agenda, as a priority.

    The HNC insists that the three key issues defined by de Mistura should not be covered in a parallel discussion.

