De Mistura Expects In-Depth Discussion on Syria at Geneva Talks on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko — On Wednesday, the HNC discussed at a meeting with de Mistura the issues of the Syrian peace process, focusing on political transition in the first place.
"We had a very in depth discussion, I think we had an opportunity to go deeply in all the items of the agenda. That is quite useful. Tomorrow will be an important day, [because] we will meet [with the government] and I will see what they are also capable and willing to go deeply into agenda," de Mistura told reporters after meeting with the HNC.
The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura initially defined three "baskets" of talks — governance, constitution and elections. The Damascus delegation later insisted on including counter-terrorism in the agenda, as a priority.
The HNC insists that the three key issues defined by de Mistura should not be covered in a parallel discussion.
