Israeli PM Netanyahu Appreciates Trump’s Condemnation of Anti-Semitism

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — During February, a number of anti-Semitic actions, such as attacks on the Jewish cemeteries and reports about bomb threats in Jewish community centers, occurred across the United States including in the states of Illinois, Missouri, New York and Texas. On February 21, Trump decried anti-Semitism calling it "horrible" and stressing the need to stop it.

"The world leaders need to unequivocally condemn the anti-Semitism, no matter where it manifests itself. I appreciate the fact that Trump and [US Vice President Mike] Pence have adopted strong stance, condemning anti-Semitism, in the past several weeks and days," Netanyahu said Wednesday, as quoted by his press service.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel expected the same condemnation from the European leaders, most of whom have already done it, and added that this was what Israel should demand from the governments around the globe, as the Jewish people should not live in fear.

Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that the Jewish people should take steps to tackle the anti-Semitic incidents that taking place in the United States.