HNC Sees 'Positive Changes' in Russian Stance on Syrian Opposition

"We believe that there are positive changes in the Russian stance in general. We felt it in their disposition, in decision on the ceasefire and in exerting pressure on the regime for the sake of the political solution," Bashar, who is also the vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, said.

The most important points that the HNC introduced to the Russian side are related to the issues, mentioned by Russia, namely, ceasefire and humanitarian situation, Bashar added.

Bashar also noted that the reconciliation, based on forced displacements, should stop.

Earlier in the day, HNC delegation met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov at the Russian mission at the United Nations in Geneva to discuss ceasefire guarantees, political transition and humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta.

The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.