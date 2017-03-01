Gatilov to HNC: All Mediators in Syrian Conflict Must Work on Ensuring Ceasefire

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Gatilov stressed that without united efforts it would be difficult to expect progress at peace talks and success of the intra-Syrian dialogue in general.
Earlier, HNC representatives told Gatilov they have differences with other opposition platforms and cannot allow a fusion between the delegations that could impede the peace process.
The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva on Thursday.
