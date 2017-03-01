Gatilov to HNC: All Mediators in Syrian Conflict Must Work on Ensuring Ceasefire

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Gatilov stressed that without united efforts it would be difficult to expect progress at peace talks and success of the intra-Syrian dialogue in general.

"We told them that Russia is taking all necessary measures and works with the Syrian government, but other countries that have influence on opposition involved in combat action in the country should act in the same manner," Gatilov told reporters.

Earlier, HNC representatives told Gatilov they have differences with other opposition platforms and cannot allow a fusion between the delegations that could impede the peace process.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva on Thursday.