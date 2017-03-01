US Embassy to Represent Washington in Next Round of Syria Talks in Astana

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a source close to the talks told Sputnik that the third round of negotiations would take place on March 14-15.
"The US Embassy in Astana will represent the United States at the talks. The United States remains committed to a political resolution to the Syrian crisis," the spokesperson stated when asked about the US participation in the March 14 talks.
Currently, the fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions are underway in Geneva.
