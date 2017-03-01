US Embassy to Represent Washington in Next Round of Syria Talks in Astana

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a source close to the talks told Sputnik that the third round of negotiations would take place on March 14-15.

"The US Embassy in Astana will represent the United States at the talks. The United States remains committed to a political resolution to the Syrian crisis," the spokesperson stated when asked about the US participation in the March 14 talks.

Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.

Currently, the fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions are underway in Geneva.