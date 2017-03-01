Register
00:36 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Palmyra Citadel

    WATCH: First Video of Palmyra Citadel Liberated From Daesh

    © Ruptly/YouTube
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 52870

    Daesh terrorists have retreated from the Palmyra citadel, following an offensive by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and allies.

    “The army has regained control over the citadel in Palmyra and the mountain range to the southwest of the city,” according to a source familiar with the operations. 

    Syrian government forces now have control over a strategic vantage point that serves as a firing range to combat enemy forces in Palmyra, providing the capability to put terrorists in the city within the range of its weapons, the source told Sputnik.

    “The Syrian Army has established complete control of the firing range over the heights around the historic Palmyra citadel…after Daesh terrorists had abruptly left the area,” a witness said. 

    Painted portrait of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
    © Flickr/ Thierry Ehrmann
    Al-Baghdadi's "Farewell" Decoy: Daesh 'Retreating to Regroup and Strike Again'

    Earlier on Wednesday, troops loyal to Assad captured a traffic interchange just south of Palmyra used as the southern entrance into the city, Sputnik reported. 

    “The army and allies are storming the hotel district in the southwest of Palmyra,” an informant on the ground told Sputnik Damascus. 

    The offensive occurred following the capture of the citadel in the ancient city of Palmyra, which fell to tyrannical occupation by Daesh in May 2015. Since Daesh took control of the city, UNESCO World Heritage historic sites such as the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin, and the Temple of Bel have been destroyed. Russian forces were able to help Assad retake the city in May 2016, but by December 2016, jihadists had reclaimed it. 

    Related:

    Al-Baghdadi's "Farewell" Decoy: Daesh 'Retreating to Regroup and Strike Again'
    Syrian Government Forces Capture Palmyra Citadel From Daesh - Reports
    Syrian Kurds Receive Weapons, Vehicles From US Via Iraq to Fight Daesh
    China Solidifies Its Role as Powerful Mediator by Vetoing UN Sanctions on Syria
    Next Round of Syria Talks in Astana to Take Place on March 14-15
    Tags:
    historic, Daesh, Syrian Army, Bashar al-Assad, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok