Register
23:05 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare a rocket-launcher as they advance into the Islamic State (IS) jihadist's group bastion of Manbij, in northern Syria (File)

    With Friends Like These: US-Turkey Friendship to Be Put to the Test in Raqqa

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 48541

    As the US establishes its military presence in the Syrian city of Manbij currently being held by Kurdish YPG units, it remains unclear whether the White House finally decided exactly whom it should support in this conflict.

    Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij (File)
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Sets Up Military Base in Syrian Manbij to 'Defend It From Turkish Attack'
    While talking a lot about cooperation with its Turkish allies, the US continues to support Kurdish political parties and military organizations in Syria like PYD and YPG – a course of action which Ankara vehemently opposes.

    Abdullah Ağar, an anti-terrorism expert and former Turkish special forces operative who took part in military actions in Syria, told Sputnik Turkiye that the US merely seeks to use Turkey to further its own interests in the region, and that an actual military alliance between the US and Turkey can only exist on paper.

    "The fact that the US keeps sending troops, heavy weapons and armored vehicles to Manbij and establishes military bases in the region clearly indicates that there’s a serious crisis in US-Turkish relations. The US actions aimed at strengthening the YPG positions leave Ankara little room for doubt. Turkey is well aware that sooner or later it will have to enter a direct confrontation with the YPG because it (YPG) poses a mid- to long-term threat to the future, security and the unitary structure of the Turkish state," he explained.

    According to Agar, the US is sticking to its favorite strategy of using everyone and everything in order to achieve its goals.

    "The US wants to use its relations with Ankara to further its own interests while using the rhetoric of cooperation and strategic partnership in order to masque its true intentions," Agar added.

    He also speculated that the US actually intends to use both Turkish and Kurdish forces to liberate the city of Raqqa, the so called capital of Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) – a scenario that Turkey simply cannot agree to.

    "A joint military action with the YPG would mean at least partial recognition of its legitimacy by Ankara. Therefore, Turkey does not agree with this plan and is offering its own ideas to liberate Raqqa. At this time Turkey and the US have been unable to reach an agreement on concrete measures in this operation, thus perpetuating a state of uncertainty," Agar concluded.

    Related:

    Erdogan: Kurdish PYD/YPG Militia Forces Must Leave Syrian Manbij
    Turkey's Move Against Kurds in Manbij to Impact Coalition Campaign - Commander
    Syrian Kurds Pledge to Mount 'Fierce Resistance' if Turkish Army Moves to Manbij
    Tags:
    alliance, interests, military operation, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Manbij, Turkey, Syria, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok