Saudi-Led Coalition Eliminates Senior Houthi Leader in Yemen

© AP Photo/ SALEH AL-OBEIDI Red Cross Says Food Reserves in Yemen to Run Out Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The airstrike hit Eryani’s car in the southern Khalid ibn al-Walid camp east of the city of Mocha, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

Since Monday, the Saudi-led coalition has reportedly carried out over 30 airstrikes near the Khalid ibn al-Walid camp.

Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Shia Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force. The Houthis are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.