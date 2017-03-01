Large US Troop Presence in Iraq, Syria Would Cause Problems - Coalition's Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — If large numbers of US or coalition troops arrived in Iraq or Syria it would create problems, Operation Inherent Resolve commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Would I be concerned if we brought in a large number of US or coalition troops without coordinating with our partners?" Townsend asked. "I would be because if we showed up with a large number of troops uninvited, I think that would be a problem."

Townsend believes that the US-led coalition operations against Daesh are working, he noted during the briefing.

By an executive order issued in January, President Donald Trump requested that the Pentagon develop a plan to accelerate the demise of Daesh.

On February 27, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis presented the framework for such a plan to Trump which may or may not include additional US forces.