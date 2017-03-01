Syrian Army Storming Hotel Complex in Daesh-Held Southwestern Palmyra

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian government forces launched on Wednesday an offensive on a hotel complex in the south-west of the ancient city of Palmyra, an informed on-site source told Sputnik.

"The army and allies are storming the hotel district in the south-west of Palmyra," the source said.

According to the source, another group of government forces earlier launched an attack on positions of Daesh militants after liberating the Palmyra citadel.

© AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad Palmyra in Sight: Syrian Army Fighting for Strategic Height al-Tar Near the City

Less than a year after that the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to liberate Palmyra. Russian specialists demined the historic center as well as residential areas of the city. Russian historians and renovators visited Palmyra in early July 2016 and prepared a report assessing the condition of the damaged sites and costs of the renovation works. However, in December 2016, the city was retaken by jihadists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.