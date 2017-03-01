Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered 10 violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 10 violations over the past 24 hours in Damascus [4], Latakia [4], and Hama [2] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 14 violations: one in Homs, three in Hama, one in Aleppo, three in Idlib, two in Daraa, and four in Damascus provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.