Poland to Provide Over $360,000 for Restoration of Hospitals in Syria - PM

WARSAW (Sputnik)The Polish government will allocate some $367,000 for the restoration and support of hospitals in Syria, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said Wednesday.

"We are providing 1.5 million zlotys [some $367,000] for the restoration and support of hospitals, where victims of the Syrian war might be treated," Szydlo said at a press briefing, adding that Poland still considered providing humanitarian aid on the ground to be the most effective.

She pointed out that the Polish government would continue to provide assistance to the Middle East states within national and international projects.

In 2016, Warsaw allocated $11.2 million in humanitarian aid to the Middle East, compared to $3.1 million in 2015.