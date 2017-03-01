US-Led Coalition Conducts Five Strikes Against Daesh in Mosul

"Near Mosul, five strikes…destroyed nine mortar systems, six fighting positions, five VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] facilities, three supply caches, three ISIS-held buildings, three VBIEDs, and an improvised weapons factory," the release stated on Wednesday.
The Mosul strikes also engaged three Islamic State [Daesh] tactical units, damaged six supply routes and suppressed two tactical units and 14 mortar teams.
On February 19, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of Mosul from the Daesh. Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition liberated the eastern part of the city in January after a four-month battle.
In Syria, the coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 15 engagements near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. Seven strikes near Deir ez-Zor destroyed oil refinement stills, well heads, a pump jack and a crane and damaged a bridge.
Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged an Daesh tactical units and destroyed six watercraft, a training camp and a maintenance facility.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
All comments
Show new comments (0)