18:32 GMT +301 March 2017
    Smoke rises from Daesh positions after a US-led coalition airstrike as Iraqi Security forces surround the town of Hit, 85 miles (140 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq. file photo

    US-Led Coalition Conducts Five Strikes Against Daesh in Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Middle East
    0 9320

    The US-led air forces launched 21 strikes consisting of 86 engagements against the Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq, including five strikes near the Iraqi city of Mosul, according to Operation Inherent Resolve.

    An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Daesh Female Suicide Bomber in Mosul Apprehended Before Attack on Girls' School
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition carried out 21 strikes consisting of 86 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, including five near the Iraqi city of Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Mosul, five strikes…destroyed nine mortar systems, six fighting positions, five VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] facilities, three supply caches, three ISIS-held buildings, three VBIEDs, and an improvised weapons factory," the release stated on Wednesday.

    The Mosul strikes also engaged three Islamic State [Daesh] tactical units, damaged six supply routes and suppressed two tactical units and 14 mortar teams.

    On February 19, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operations to liberate the western part of Mosul from the Daesh. Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition liberated the eastern part of the city in January after a four-month battle.

    Shiite fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces arrive in an area south of Mosul
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 6 Strikes Against Daesh Near Mosul - Joint Task Force
    Five additional strikes in Iraq near Al Qaim, Bayji and Tal Afar on Tuesday engaged three Daesh tactical units and destroyed weapons, three vehicles, four bunkers and a VBIED.

    In Syria, the coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 15 engagements near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. Seven strikes near Deir ez-Zor destroyed oil refinement stills, well heads, a pump jack and a crane and damaged a bridge.

    Near Raqqa, four strikes engaged an Daesh tactical units and destroyed six watercraft, a training camp and a maintenance facility.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

