Turkey to Kick US Out of Incirlik Airbase if Washington Teams Up With Kurds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing own sources, that Ankara could end the permission in case of the cooperation between Washington and the Kurds during operations against the Daesh terrorist group in the area of Raqqa

The newspaper added that Ankara was also considering the possibility to close the country's airspace for US aircraft.

The United States, along with several other countries, uses the Incirlik base for aircraft involved in the anti-Daesh campaign in Syria.

The city of Raqqa, which is the "capital" of the so-called caliphate proclaimed by Daesh, is a target for numerous groups fighting against extremists in Syria. Turkey and the Kurdish troops have voiced their plans to liberate the Daesh-occupied city.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.