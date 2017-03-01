HNC to Discuss With Russia Syria Ceasefire, Political Solution Wednesday

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will focus on three issues at the meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov on Wednesday in Geneva — ceasefire, ways to prevent the possible attack on Ghouta, and the political solution for Syria, HNC delegation member Abdul Hakim Bashar, who is going to participate in the meeting, told Sputnik.

"We will discuss with Russians three topics — the ceasefire, a planned attack on Ghouta, and the political solution. On ceasefire, we will seek Russian and Turkish guarantees for it. We want them to do what they committed to. And Iran is not committing to its promises. Concerning Ghouta, we have information that the regime planning an attack on Ghouta. We want to prevent it," Bashar said.

On the political solution, the HNC will express to Gatilov their desire to see Russia having a "positive and neutral stance," he added.

Asked whether the HNC's suggestion will be given to Russians in a written form, Bashar said "no."

"We will also criticise Russia for using veto in the UNSC for the resolution," he added.

Bashar, who is the vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, will participate in the meeting with Gatilov on Wednesday evening himself. Along with him, HNC delegation head Nasr Hariri, his deputy Yahya Kodmani, general Shalal and another HNC member Azim will be meeting with Gatilov.

As for the participation in the meeting of Jaysh al-Islam leader Mohammed Alloush, his participation has not been confirmed yet.

"Russia offered itself to hold talks in Astana under its patronage, we want Russia to carry out patronage in Geneva too instead of being a side to the negotiations," he added.

"Counterterrorism is a complicated subject. It could be negotiated here or in Astana… When you make a transitional government, it will be them them who will decide how and when to fight terrorism."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!