Syrian Army Secures Control Over Strategic Interchange Near Palmyra

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)The Syrian government troops secured control over a strategic traffic interchange at the southern entrance to Palmyra, an informed source on the ground told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our spearhead unit entrenched on the strategic triangle about an hour ago. You can safely say that there remains a last mountain range and citadel to be liberated," the source said.

